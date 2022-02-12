Northern Cape man arrested for allegedly impersonating traffic chief, defrauding victims | News24
A person in Postmasburg within the Northern Cape was arrested for allegedly defrauding folks whereas posing as a visitors chief.
The Hawks
have arrested a Northern Cape man for allegedly defrauding folks by promising
them driver’s licences and car registration papers.
Quite a few
victims have come ahead claiming they have been allegedly defrauded by Andrew May,
38, who claimed to be the visitors chief of Postmasburg within the Northern Cape.
According
to police spokesperson, Captain Tebogo Thebe, a docket was opened by the Hawks
in January 2021.
The Hawks
confiscated 5 cellphones valued at R20 000 from May.
He appeared
within the Postmasburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.
May is
being charged with impersonating a peace officer and fraud.
The case
was postponed to 12 April 2022.
