Northern Cape man arrested for allegedly impersonating traffic chief, defrauding victims | News24

A person in Postmasburg within the Northern Cape was arrested for allegedly defrauding folks whereas posing as a visitors chief.

The Hawks

have arrested a Northern Cape man for allegedly defrauding folks by promising

them driver’s licences and car registration papers.

Quite a few

victims have come ahead claiming they have been allegedly defrauded by Andrew May,

38, who claimed to be the visitors chief of Postmasburg within the Northern Cape.

According

to police spokesperson, Captain Tebogo Thebe, a docket was opened by the Hawks

in January 2021.

The Hawks

confiscated 5 cellphones valued at R20 000 from May.

He appeared

within the Postmasburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

May is

being charged with impersonating a peace officer and fraud.

The case

was postponed to 12 April 2022.

