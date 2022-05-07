Northern Cape man in court over rape of 8-year-old girl | News24
A 26-year-old man is accused of raping an 8-year-old woman in Masakeng, within the Northern Cape.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane stated he had appeared within the Jan Kempdorp District Court on Friday to face the fees.
The man informed the court docket he wished to use for bail and would convey two witnesses to testify in his utility.
He is accused of raping the kid on 1 March. Masakeng is close to Jan Kempdorp, which is about 100km exterior Kimberly.
He was arrested on 10 March and first appeared in court docket on 11 March. Senokoatsane stated the severity of the fees meant the State would oppose bail within the pursuits of justice.
He will stay in custody till his formal bail utility.
