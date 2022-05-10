Northern Cape man jailed for 20 years for raping 12-year-old girl | News24

Morris Mmusi was sentenced to twenty years’ imprisonment within the Olifantshoek Regional Court.

The Olifantshoek Regional Court sentenced a 26-year-old man to twenty years in jail on Monday after he raped a 12-year-old woman in a veld within the Northern Cape city in April 2016.

Police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana mentioned Morris Mmusi, armed with a knife, compelled the woman and her three buddies to get undressed.

“The three buddies of the sufferer managed to flee the ordeal [and] fled whereas the accused was busy raping the sufferer.

“The accused then fled the scene subsequent to raping the sufferer. The buddies of the sufferer alerted a passer-by…” Tawana said. They went to the police station.

Tawana added that Mmusi was arrested in January 2017, after DNA results linked him to the crime.

“The Olifantshoek Regional Court declared the accused unfit to own a firearm and ordered that his title be recorded within the nationwide register for intercourse offenders,” he mentioned.

