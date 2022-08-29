Northern Ireland – Encouraging healthy habits for kids | Inside UEFA

The enhanced partnership means extra youngsters will profit from Safefood’s football-based On the Ball – Healthy Know-How for Active Kids programmes and occasions.

The intention of the partnership is to show the significance of wholesome consuming habits and being lively from an early age to hundreds of kids and their dad and mom/carers throughout Northern Ireland. As properly as persevering with because the Irish FA’s official secure and wholesome consuming companion, the prolonged partnership sees Safefood turn out to be an official patron of the Education and Heritage Centre on the nationwide soccer stadium at Windsor Park the place it is going to present free vitamin workshops for visiting faculties. The On the Ball programmes and occasions embody the roll-out of a sequence of six-week after-school programmes throughout dozens of major faculties.

The Irish FA and Safefood, an all-Ireland physique with a remit of selling the significance of excellent meals hygiene within the house and serving to folks make extra knowledgeable decisions concerning the meals they eat, will use a mix of animated displays, participant movies, interactive video games and quizzes to encourage youngsters to make more healthy decisions corresponding to consuming extra fruit, greens and wholesome snacks, and swapping sugary drinks for water or milk.

This article initially appeared in UEFA Direct 198