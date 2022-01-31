Northern Ireland marks 50 years since the Bloody Sunday killings

toggle caption Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Locals within the metropolis referred to as both Londonderry or Derry, Northern Ireland, are marking 50 years since Bloody Sunday, during which British troopers fired upon a crowd of protesters in what’s now thought-about some of the pivotal occasions of The Troubles.

On Sunday, relations of these killed on Jan. 30, 1972, held roses as they participated in a stroll of remembrance, according to the Derry Journal. Video confirmed hundreds of people walking by means of the streets, some holding photographs of these shot.

St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry additionally rang its bells 14 instances — as soon as for every sufferer — on the time the taking pictures started, the newspaper reported. Thirteen folks have been killed that day and one man later died of his accidents. Fifteen others have been injured.

“Today we remember all those who died or were injured as a result of the atrocity on #BloodySunday50, one of the darkest days for this island,” Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said in a tweet. “We also pay tribute to the families of the victims, whose dignity and persistence in the search for truth and justice has never wavered.”

The violence passed off throughout a march organized by the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association. A public investigation later concluded that British troopers fired on the unarmed protesters despite the fact that none of these killed posed a menace to the troopers.

The killings occurred throughout a interval of elevated stress between the Catholic nationalists who wished Northern Ireland to turn out to be part of a unified Ireland and the Protestant unionists loyal to the United Kingdom.

Bloody Sunday exacerbated hostilities and fueled help for the Irish Republican Army. Some 3,700 folks died over the course of the four-decade battle.

Prosecutors introduced they have been pursuing felony fees towards two British troopers who took half within the Bloody Sunday shootings — recognized anonymously as Soldier F and Soldier B — however the cases were dropped final yr.

“Walking shoulder to shoulder with the Bloody Sunday families. These families are courage and strength personified, they are an inspiration for those struggling for truth and justice in Ireland and across the world,” Michelle O’Neill, deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, said in a statement.

“We will continue to support their campaign for truth and justice,” she added.