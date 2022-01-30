Northern Ireland marks 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday massacre

Relatives of these killed and injured on Bloody Sunday marched in Northern Ireland to mark 50 years since one of many deadliest days within the battle often called The Troubles.

Bloody Sunday, or the Bogside Massacre, noticed a complete of fourteen folks killed and 12 others injured when British troopers fired on civil rights protesters on 30 January 1972 within the metropolis of Derry, also called Londonderry.

Hundreds made their strategy to the Bloody Sunday Monument for the annual memorial service and wreath-laying ceremony.

Britain’s authorities apologised in 2010 after an official inquiry, often called the Saville Report, discovered that the troopers fired with out justification on unarmed, fleeing civilians after which lied about it for many years.

The report refuted an preliminary investigation that passed off quickly after the slayings that mentioned the troopers had been defending themselves towards Irish Republican Army bombers and gunmen.

One former British soldier was charged in 2019 within the killing of two of the protesters and the harm of 4 others.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised Parliament on Wednesday that Bloody Sunday was “one of the darkest days in our history” and that the nation “must learn from the past”.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins is predicted to ship a message to affected households later Sunday.