Northern NSW floods again

\r\nNorthern NSW floods once moreNorthern NSW floods once moreWe\u2019re sorry, this characteristic is presently unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please strive once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer16 ImagesThe flood-ravaged metropolis of Lismore has been evacuated and Byron Bay\u2019s predominant road is beneath water following extra drenching rain in northern NSW. March 30, 2022 \u2014 12.19pm1\/16The NSW Northern Rivers is dealing with one other main flood evacuation order one month on from the flood catastrophe. Pictured Ballina residents Denise Cooper and Lorraine Cook. After dealing with flooding for the second time this month Denise believes it is vital to do regular issues like stroll the canine to maintain her sanity.Credit:Natalie Grono2\/16A residential road in Ballina this morning.Credit:Natalie Grono3\/16Ballina resident Lisa Zoric who's on flood look ahead to the second time this month.Credit:Natalie Grono4\/16A enterprise is inundated by floodwater in Lismore. Evacuation orders have been issued for cities throughout the NSW Northern Rivers area, with flash flooding anticipated as heavy rainfall continues. It is the second main flood occasion for the area this month.Credit:Getty Images5\/16A lady walks her canine on a flooded highway in Lismore.Credit:Getty Images6\/16A automobile is inundated by floodwater in Lismore.Credit:Getty Images7\/16The Byron Bay CBD underwater this morning.Credit:Paul Blackmore8\/16An area chemist in Byron Bay partly submerged.Credit:Paul Blackmore9\/16A service station is inundated by floodwater in Lismore.Credit:Getty Images10\/16Floodwater inundates automobiles in Lismore.Credit:Getty Images11\/16Floodwater inundates automobiles in Lismore.Credit:Getty Images12\/16Shops are inundated by floodwater within the central enterprise district in Lismore.Credit:Getty Images13\/16A highway is inundated by floodwater within the central enterprise district in Lismore.Credit:Getty Images14\/16Local residents examine a flooded highway in Lismore.Credit:Getty Images15\/16Byron Bay enterprise district underwater this morning.Credit:Laodeka Pardis \/ Facebook16\/16Byron Bay shopfronts this morning.Credit:Laodeka Pardis \/ Facebook\r\n\r\nSource link