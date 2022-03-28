Northern NSW set for more intense rainfall

A extreme climate warning for the already flood-ravaged northern area of NSW has been issued by forecasters, as communities proceed of their huge clean-up.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned heavy rainfall could result in flash-flooding in components of northeast NSW in a while Monday and into early Tuesday.

Six-hourly rainfall totals of between 80mm and 140mm are potential, with domestically intense falls resulting in harmful and life-threatening flash floods and totals of greater than 180mm in six hours, the BOM stated on Monday morning.

The forecast zone consists of Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah, Byron Bay, Lismore, Yamba, Grafton, Coffs Harbour and Dorrigo.

The warning of extra heavy falls comes because the Northern Rivers neighborhood continues cleansing up after floods broken and destroyed hundreds of properties and companies within the area earlier this month.

“It won’t bloody stop raining up here,” Lismore Mayor Steve Krieg instructed the Nine Network on Monday.

“The forecast doesn’t look good … the next two days is critical for how Lismore is going to fare over the next week.

“This is a serious growth, this climate entrance. If our river rises, we’ll begin the evacuations immediately simply to be cautious.

“But there’s a lot of infrastructure that’s been temporarily put in place that we’re going to have to pack up and move out of the CBD area.”

The public college within the riverside city of Woodburn is predicted to reopen on Monday, and a lot of companies within the Northern Rivers had been planning to recommence buying and selling.

“All these people are living on the edge at the moment,” the mayor stated.

A separate, extreme thunderstorm warning could also be issued on Monday if harmful storms producing intense rainfall are detected.