Northfield’s Ella Pagel To Make History At MN’s 1st MSHSL-Sanctioned Girls’ Wrestling Tourney

NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — The state wrestling event begins Thursday, however on Saturday, historical past will probably be made when Minnesota’s first-ever highschool league-sanctioned ladies’ wrestling event takes place.

Northfield’s Ella Pagel is the twenty second ranked pound-for-pound ladies’ wrestler in America.

“My coaches usually inform me of it, but I’m like ‘OK, that’s pretty cool.’ But just got to keep working to accomplish my other dreams,” Pagel stated.

Even as the favourite within the 165 weight class, which is able to encompass a semifinal and championship spherical, Pagel and all the ladies are getting into unknown territory.

“It’ll be a lot of adrenaline and a lot of nerves. I probably won’t eat or drink very much because I’m so nervous. Even if I know the person I’m wrestling, it’ll just be another energy level,” Pagel stated.

Currently, simply sections and state are sanctioned for ladies. This 12 months’s wrestlers are paving the way in which for what’s to return.

“At some point, hopefully, we have the whole girls’ wrestling teams against other girls’ teams and it kind of takes off on its own,” Northfield wrestling head coach Geoff Staab stated. “(Pagel’s) been doing it at a high level for a very long time.”

In a approach, Pagel is lucky state was sanctioned now when she’s a freshman, as a substitute of later. A four-peat is the purpose.

“I never imagined that by my freshman year I’d be wrestling own females, not just the boys. I thought I’d be stuck with them my whole career of wrestling,” Pagel stated.

The part event was Ella’s first time competing in opposition to ladies this highschool season.

“It’s incredible that we’re finally to this stage and how fast it’s going, and now we have a state tournament and now we get to be at the Xcel. It’s huge. It’s a huge deal,” Pagel stated.