Northville Township Police Seek Suspects Involved In Apartment Complex Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) – The Northville Township Police Department is looking for suspects related to a taking pictures that occurred at an residence advanced early on Friday morning.

The taking pictures occurred on the Park Place Apartments, situated within the space of Eight Mile Road and Silver Spring Drive.

At about 2:45 a.m. on Friday, May 20, residents reported listening to photographs close to buildings 29 and 30.

Police say the incident doesn’t look like random presently.

No different data has been launched.

If anybody has any data, they’re requested to contact the Northville Township Police at (248) 349-9400.

