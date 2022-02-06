Northvolt, Volvo Cars Pick Gothenburg For New Battery Plant

Automaker Volvo Cars and battery producer Northvolt will construct their joint battery plant in Gothenburg, western Sweden, the 2 firms stated on Friday. The new 50GWh plant will create as much as 3,000 jobs and make battery cells particularly developed to be used in pure electrical Volvo and Polestar vehicles, the Sweden-based firms stated. Operations will start in 2025. The two firms stated final yr they’d kind a three way partnership to develop batteries, together with organising a gigafactory for manufacturing and analysis and growth centre, a complete funding of about $3.3 billion.

Northvolt and Volvo stated former Tesla government Adrian Clarke had been appointed to steer the manufacturing firm.

“He comes with a long experience from Tesla as well as around how to build these type of factories,” Northvolt CEO Peter Carlsson, who additionally beforehand labored for Tesla, advised Reuters.

Volvo Cars head of engineering and operations, Javier Varela, stated entry to fossil-free vitality, expertise, and infrastructure had been elements for selecting Gothenburg, Volvo’s hometown.

Competition for expertise is fierce, with most battery engineers primarily based in Asia. Tesla and Asian firms equivalent to LG and Samsung SDI are additionally organising factories in Europe.

Northvolt’s gigafactory within the Swedish city of Skelleftea assembled its first battery cell on the finish of December, making it the primary European firm to design and manufacture a battery in Europe.

Carlsson stated it was working as deliberate, though he stated world supply-chain issues, semiconductor shortages, and the COVID-19 had made it extra of a problem. “It has not been the easiest of times,” he stated.

Volvo Cars, majority-owned by China’s Geely Holding, goals to promote 50 per cent pure electrical vehicles by the center of this decade and totally electrical vehicles solely by 2030.

Northvolt, whose greatest shareholder is Volkswagen, has to date obtained greater than $30 billion value of contracts from clients equivalent to BMW, Fluence, Scania, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, and Polestar.

