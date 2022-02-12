Norway drops almost all COVID-19 restrictions

Norway is dropping most COVID-19 measures, together with distancing, mask-wearing and quarantining necessities, the federal government introduced Saturday.

“The coronavirus pandemic is no longer a major health threat to most of us,” Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Saturday. “The Omicron virus causes far less serious illness and we are well protected by vaccines,” he argued.

From Saturday morning, necessities to maintain a one-meter distance and put on a face masks are lifted; contaminated adults not should quarantine, however are suggested to remain house for 4 days, Reuters reported.

The authorities additionally eased journey restrictions, dropping remaining necessities to hold proof of a damaging check. But the federal government carved out an exception for journey to the archipelago of Svalbard, arguing well being companies are restricted there.

The shift follows advice by Norway’s Institute of Public Health that there aren’t clear advantages to delaying the unfold of the coronavirus with restrictive measures.

The authorities is anticipating an uptick in infections as restrictions are eased, however stated the nation is well-placed to deal with a rise.

Norway already removed a lot of measures earlier in February.