Norway euthanizes beloved 1,300-pound walrus named Freya





Freya grew to become a social media sensation this summer season, Rune Aae, who teaches biology on the University of South-Eastern Norway and manages a Google map of Freya sightings, informed CNN. The younger feminine walrus had been spending time on the Oslo Fjord, an inlet on the nation’s southeastern coast, and was seemingly unafraid of people, not like most walruses. Several well-liked movies present the walrus clambering onto small boats to sunbathe.

In the previous week, the directorate warned the general public to avoid Freya, saying that that they had noticed guests swimming with Freya, throwing objects at her, and getting dangerously near her to take images. “The public has disregarded the current recommendation to keep a clear distance to the walrus,” Nadia Jdaini, spokesperson for the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries, informed CNN in an electronic mail.

Previously, the directorate informed CNN that it was contemplating a number of options, together with relocating Freya out of the fjord. But “the extensive complexity of such an operation made us conclude that this was not a viable option,” Bakke-Jensen stated within the information launch.

“We have sympathies for the fact that the decision can cause reactions with the public, but I am firm that this was the right call,” Bakke-Jensen continued. “We have great regard for animal welfare, but human life and safety must take precedence.” The directorate included a photograph of a giant crowd seemingly simply ft away from Freya in its launch. Female walruses weigh between 600 and 900 kilograms, or round 1,300 to 2,000 kilos, stated Jdaini. There are over 25,000 Atlantic walruses making their properties within the icy waters round Canada, Greenland, Norway and Russia, according to the World Wildlife Fund. The marine mammals migrate alongside the coast to feed on mollusks and different invertebrates in shallow waters. Usually, the marine mammals are cautious of people and keep on the outer edges of Norway’s coast. Aae, the biology professor monitoring Freya sightings, stated that the final time a walrus was documented this far south within the North Sea was 2013. “It’s not common at all,” he stated — which led crowds of Norwegians flocking to see Freya. “Normally, walruses will show up on some islands, but they will leave quite soon, because they’re afraid of people,” stated Aae. But Freya “is not afraid of people,” he stated. “Actually, I think she likes people. So that’s why she’s not leaving.” In a Facebook post after Freya’s loss of life was introduced, Aae condemned the directorate’s choice to euthanize her as “too hasty.” He stated that fisheries employees had been monitoring her with a patrol boat to make sure the general public’s security and that she would possible depart the fjord quickly, as she had on her earlier visits within the spring. Freya would have “sooner or later gotten out of the Oslofjord, which all previous experience has shown, so euthanasia was, in my view, completely unnecessary,” he wrote. “What a shame!”





