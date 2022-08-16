Norway, Germany to enhance cooperation on security, green transition

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store met visiting German

Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Norway’s capital Oslo to debate the

main challenges going through Europe, together with safety, local weather points

and the inexperienced transition, Trend reviews citing Xinhua.

“Germany is Norway’s most vital companion in Europe. We are

cooperating on the response to the conflicts in Ukraine and are

increasing our cooperation on renewable vitality. Our collaborative

efforts will assist us to attain our widespread objectives of inexperienced

industrialization and decrease emissions,” stated Store in a press

launch from the PM’s workplace.

Norway and Germany have in depth vitality cooperation, which is

being expanded to incorporate hydrogen, carbon seize and storage,

offshore wind energy, battery manufacturing and different areas, in accordance

to the Norwegian Prime Minister.

“To keep away from turning into reliant on Russian fossil fuels, we should

develop new vitality sources. However, we should additionally plan for the

future and develop renewable vitality,” stated Scholz within the press

convention after the assembly.