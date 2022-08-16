Norway, Germany to enhance cooperation on security, green transition
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store met visiting German
Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Norway’s capital Oslo to debate the
main challenges going through Europe, together with safety, local weather points
and the inexperienced transition, Trend reviews citing Xinhua.
“Germany is Norway’s most vital companion in Europe. We are
cooperating on the response to the conflicts in Ukraine and are
increasing our cooperation on renewable vitality. Our collaborative
efforts will assist us to attain our widespread objectives of inexperienced
industrialization and decrease emissions,” stated Store in a press
launch from the PM’s workplace.
Norway and Germany have in depth vitality cooperation, which is
being expanded to incorporate hydrogen, carbon seize and storage,
offshore wind energy, battery manufacturing and different areas, in accordance
to the Norwegian Prime Minister.
“To keep away from turning into reliant on Russian fossil fuels, we should
develop new vitality sources. However, we should additionally plan for the
future and develop renewable vitality,” stated Scholz within the press
convention after the assembly.