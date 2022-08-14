Norway has euthanized a popular walrus who drew crowds

toggle caption Tor Erik Schrøder/NTB Scanpix by way of AP

BERLIN — Authorities in Norway have euthanized a walrus that had drawn crowds of spectators within the Oslo Fjord after concluding that it posed a danger to people.

The 600-kilogram (1,320-pound) feminine walrus, identified affectionately as Freya, turned a preferred attraction in Norway in current weeks, regardless of warnings from officers that individuals ought to chorus from getting shut and posing for photos with the huge marine mammal. Freya preferred to clamber on small boats, inflicting harm to them.

Walruses are protected and as not too long ago as final month officers mentioned they hoped Freya would go away of her personal accord and that euthanasia could be a final resort.

Norway’s Directorate of Fisheries mentioned Freya was put down early Sunday “based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety.”

“Through on-site observations the past week, it was made clear that the public has disregarded the current recommendation to keep a clear distance to the walrus,” it mentioned. “Therefore, the Directorate has concluded, the possibility for potential harm to people was high and animal welfare was not being maintained.”

The head of the directorate, Frank Bakke-Jensen, mentioned different choices — together with transferring the animal elsewhere — have been thought of. But authorities concluded it wasn’t a viable possibility.

“We have sympathies for the fact that the decision can cause a reaction from the public, but I am firm that this was the right call,” Bakke-Jensen mentioned. “We have great regard for animal welfare, but human life and safety must take precedence.”

Atlantic walruses usually dwell within the Arctic. It is uncommon however not remarkable for them to journey into the North and Baltic Seas. Another walrus, nicknamed Wally, was seen final 12 months on seashores and even a lifeboat dock in Wales and elsewhere.