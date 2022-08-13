Norway Walrus Freya’s Fame Could Lead To Her Death

The walrus, which has been nicknamed “Freya”, has been staying in and close to the Oslofjord this summer season.

A walrus that rose to fame this yr for her cute stubbornness to sunbathe on docked boats in Norway’s Oslo may very well be “put down for her own good”, authorities mentioned in line with BBC.

Officials mentioned that since individuals have been getting too near Freya the walrus, thereby placing themselves and her in peril, the Norwegian fisheries ministry might consider euthanasing her if crowds proceed to defy its recommendation.

The Directorate of Fisheries’ evaluation is that the general public’s negligent conduct and failure to comply with the suggestions from the authorities can endanger life and well being … The Directorate of Fisheries is in dialogue with the police and veterinarian to debate additional measures,” Nadia Jdaini, senior communications adviser at the Directorate of Fisheries said.

She added, “We would once more – strongly – suggest that the general public maintain their distance the place the walrus has been noticed and never bathe with it. It is for one’s personal security, and with animal welfare in thoughts.”

The statement released by the fisheries ministry also said that people have been throwing things at Freya. “The indisputable fact that the walrus has turn into an attraction escalates the necessity for additional measures. Our greatest worry is that individuals might get harm,” Ms Jdaini said.

The ministry further said that Freya’s increased popularity has resulted i her not getting enough rest and the professionals that they are in dialogue with consider her to be stressed.

