Norway’s energy sales growth spurs accusations of profiting from war

Europe’s frantic seek for alternate options to Russian vitality has dramatically elevated the demand — and value — for Norway’s oil and gasoline.

But the continent’s second-biggest pure gasoline provider is now heading off accusations that it’s benefiting from the conflict in Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, who’s trying to the Scandinavian nation to exchange among the gasoline Poland used to get from Russia, stated Norway’s “gigantic” oil and gasoline earnings are “indirectly preying on the war.”

He urged Norway to make use of that windfall to help the hardest-hit nations, primarily Ukraine.

The feedback final week touched a nerve, at the same time as some Norwegians wonder if they’re doing sufficient to fight Kremlin’s conflict by rising financial support to Ukraine and serving to neighbouring nations finish their dependence on Russian vitality.

UN establishments, human rights initiatives get budgets lower

Taxes on the windfall earnings of oil and gasoline corporations have been frequent in Europe to assist individuals deal with hovering vitality payments, now exacerbated by the conflict.

Spain and Italy each authorized them, whereas the United Kingdom’s authorities plans to introduce one. Morawiecki is asking Norway to go additional by sending oil and earnings to different nations.

Norway, one in all Europe’s richest nations, dedicated 1.09% of its nationwide revenue to abroad improvement — one of many highest percentages worldwide — together with some €200 million in support to Ukraine.

With oil and gasoline coffers bulging, some wish to see more cash earmarked to ease the consequences of the conflict — and never skimmed from the funding for companies that help individuals elsewhere.

“Norway has made dramatic cuts into most of the UN institutions and support for human rights projects in order to finance the cost of receiving Ukrainian refugees,” stated Berit Lindeman, coverage director of human rights group the Norwegian Helsinki Committee.

She helped organise a protest Wednesday exterior Parliament in Oslo, criticizing authorities priorities and saying the Polish remarks had “some merits”.

“It looks really ugly when we know the incomes have skyrocketed this year,” Lindeman stated.

Norwegian costs inflate as continent scrambles to dump Russian gasoline

Oil and gasoline costs had been already excessive amid an vitality crunch and have spiked due to the conflict. Natural gasoline is buying and selling at three to 4 occasions what it was on the similar time final yr.

International benchmark Brent crude oil burst by way of €100 a barrel after the invasion three months in the past and has not often dipped under since.

Norwegian vitality big Equinor, which is majority-owned by the state, earned 4 occasions extra within the first quarter in contrast with the identical interval final yr.

The bounty led the federal government to revise its forecast of revenue from petroleum actions to 933 billion Norwegian krone (€97bn) this yr — greater than thrice what it earned in 2021.

The huge bulk will probably be funnelled into Norway’s huge sovereign wealth fund — the world’s largest — to help the nation when oil runs dry. The authorities isn’t contemplating diverting it elsewhere.

Norway has “contributed substantial support to Ukraine since the first week of the war, and we are preparing to do more,” State Secretary Eivind Vad Petersson stated by e-mail.

He stated the nation has despatched monetary help, weapons and over 2bn NOK (about €200m) in humanitarian support “independently of oil and gas prices”.

European nations, in the meantime, have helped inflate Norwegian vitality costs by scrambling to diversify their provide away from Russia. They have been accused of serving to fund the conflict by persevering with to pay for Russian fossil fuels.

That vitality reliance “provides Russia with a tool to intimidate and to use against us, and that has been clearly demonstrated now,” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, informed the World Economic Forum assembly in Davos.

Russia has halted pure gasoline to Finland, Poland, and Bulgaria for refusing a requirement to pay in roubles.

The EU is aiming to scale back reliance on Russian pure gasoline by two-thirds by 2023 by way of conservation, renewable improvement and various provides.

Europe is pleading with Norway — together with nations like Qatar and Algeria — for assist with the shortfall. Norway delivers 20% to 25% of Europe’s pure gasoline, vs. Russia’s 40% earlier than the conflict.

It is necessary for Norway to “be a stable, long-term provider of oil and gas to the European markets,” Deputy Energy Minister Amund Vik stated.

But corporations are promoting on unstable vitality markets, and “with the high oil and gas prices seen since last fall, the companies have daily produced near maximum of what their fields can deliver,” he stated.

Norway pledges to be ‘dependable provider of gasoline’

Even so, Oslo has responded to European requires extra gasoline by offering permits to operators to provide extra this yr.

Tax incentives imply the businesses are investing in new offshore initiatives, with a brand new pipeline to Poland opening this fall.

“We are doing whatever we can to be a reliable supplier of gas and energy to Europe in difficult times. It was a tight market last fall and is even more pressing now,” stated Ola Morten Aanestad, an Equinor spokesperson.

The scenario is a far cry from June 2020, when costs crashed within the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and Norway’s earlier government-issued tax incentives for oil corporations to spur funding and shield jobs.

Combined with excessive vitality costs, the incentives that run out on the finish of the yr have prompted corporations in Norway to subject a slew of improvement plans for brand new oil and gasoline initiatives.

Yet these initiatives won’t produce oil and gasoline till later this decade and even additional sooner or later when the political scenario could also be totally different and lots of European nations are hoping to have shifted most of their vitality use to renewables.

By then, Norway is more likely to face the extra acquainted criticism — that it’s contributing to local weather change.