Norway’s King Harald tests positive for coronavirus

Norway’s King Harald has examined optimistic for COVID-19, the royal

palace mentioned in an announcement on Tuesday, Trend stories citing Reuters.

The 85-year-old monarch has been Norway’s ceremonial head of

state since 1991.

“His majesty had in the present day been identified with corona. The king has

mild signs and will likely be on sick go away within the coming days,” the

palace mentioned.

Crown Prince Haakon will quickly assume the king’s

duties.