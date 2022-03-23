Europe
Norway’s King Harald tests positive for coronavirus
Norway’s King Harald has examined optimistic for COVID-19, the royal
palace mentioned in an announcement on Tuesday, Trend stories citing Reuters.
The 85-year-old monarch has been Norway’s ceremonial head of
state since 1991.
“His majesty had in the present day been identified with corona. The king has
mild signs and will likely be on sick go away within the coming days,” the
palace mentioned.
Crown Prince Haakon will quickly assume the king’s
duties.