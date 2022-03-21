Not a croc: The animal that bit the most people in north Qld

“We also looked at the bacteria which grew in the wounds and we were expecting to find all sorts of interesting and exotic bugs and in fact we were quite surprised to find just a standard spread like you would find in Sydney or Melbourne.” Dr Hanson mentioned the findings confirmed the significance of instant medical care following any animal chew, no matter how “minor” it’d seem like. Cairns Zoo zookeeper Dan Kemp introduces examine authors Dr Josh Hanson and Dr Simon Smith to a python. Credit:Cairns and Hinterland HHS That was illustrated, he mentioned, by the truth that it was not an unique animal liable for probably the most infections per chew, however home home cats. “That’s possibly because people see cat bites as relatively trivial, but they have quite large fangs and they can puncture deep into the tissues,” he mentioned.

"In this study over three-quarters of cat bite patients did not present [at an emergency department] until over 24 hours after they had been bitten and most of the time they were presenting because they had developed an infection." Overall, greater than 85 per cent of people that introduced at an ED greater than 24 hours after being bitten already had or subsequently developed a wound an infection. Dr Hanson mentioned the outcomes of the analysis confirmed not solely how essential instant medical care was for an infection management after an animal chew, but in addition how fortunate we're in Australia to have entry to such care even in distant elements of the nation. "We're very lucky in Australia that we have a universal health system and even in very remote locations we've got an excellent primary health workforce, excellent aeromedical retrieval service as well," he mentioned.