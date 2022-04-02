‘Not a whinge-fest’: The push to revive Sydney’s arts scene

Singer-songwriter Andy Golledge stated he hoped the summit would “get the ball rolling” on extra funding for venues and performers equivalent to touring grants or funds to improve phases, seating and sound methods. “A universal basic income for artists and musicians would be a dream, but realistically I don’t know whether that could happen,” he stated. Pandemic lockdowns compelled Golledge to cancel a tour to advertise his debut album, however he stated he was “fortunate enough” to obtain JobKeeper for some time because of informal work on the Marrickville Bowling Club. “It really put a stop there for two years to my potential career growth,” he stated. “Emotionally I suffered greatly not being able to perform.” Cr Byrne stated the humanities and music sectors have been in a “state of crisis” after two years of the pandemic and financial hardship.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s now time to look forward and identify opportunities for revitalisation and recovery,” he stated. Loading Mr Franklin stated the state authorities had spent $350 million on the humanities sector in the course of the pandemic “and more funding will be made available in the future”. Mr Franklin welcomed the summit as an “effective way” for the humanities trade to work quicker and extra effectively with policymakers to reinvigorate the sector. “We will continue to work with the sector to explore fit-for-purpose solutions for creatives and organisations impacted by COVID-related cancellations and significant disruption,” he stated.

Sydney Fringe competition director Kerri Glasscock stated she hoped for a continuation of bipartisan assist for the humanities that emerged in the course of the pandemic. Loading The summit was a possibility to listen to from folks not normally included in roundtables or on taskforces “and empower them to set the agenda for the future,” she stated. “We are really keen for this event to not be a whinge-fest focussed on past gripes, but an opportunity to reset and reimagine.” Ms Glasscock stated the humanities sector was coming into a interval of transition because the COVID-19 disaster eased, however the woes of artists and performers predated the pandemic.