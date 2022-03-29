Not again! Amid our flooded ruins, anger turns to despair

A person whose lower grew to become septic has misplaced his leg.

My pal Rhonda is a mother or father of two younger ladies and a carer for her mom. She misplaced her house in Chinderah and has needed to depart the area to seek out protected reasonably priced housing. She is an Aboriginal lady, a conventional proprietor who can now not reside on nation. She had simply completed chemo for her most cancers and the stress of the flood gave her a coronary heart assault. She’s solely 38.

I visited Majeeta. She has lived in a house lovingly constructed along with her late associate by the river in Ballina. She has been there since 1979. Her property has by no means flooded earlier than. Her insurance coverage premiums elevated by 70 per cent final 12 months, so she was suggested by her insurance coverage firm that it is likely to be extra reasonably priced if she dropped the flood cowl. She’s a pensioner in her 70s. She has tried to make her home liveable. She has to. She has nowhere else to go.

Neither has Joan, a girl in her early 80s in Ocean Shores. When I meet her, she’s sitting in a camp chair on concrete in a home that has been gutted. She has two damaged ribs from a fall within the mud. She received’t depart. She has an anxious little white canine who adores her, and he or she received’t abandon him. She has relied on the care of her neighbour however once I see her she tells me she hasn’t eaten in two days. It’s three weeks in and nobody from her aged care service has come to see her. She’s had no authorities contact or assist. She’s in monumental ache, however she’s stoic. “Other people have it harder,” she says. Do they?