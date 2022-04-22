“Not Aware”: Karnataka Chief Minister On Students Denied Entry Over Hijab

Our Education Minister will look into it, stated Basavaraj Bommai (FILE)

Kalaburagi/Bengaluru:

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday termed as stray incident two college students not showing for the second PUC (class 12) examination after being denied permission to enter the examination corridor as they have been carrying hijabs.

“I’m not aware of it, it may be a stray incident. Our Education Minister will look into it,” the Chief Minister, who was in Kalaburagi district to attend BJP conferences, instructed reporters when requested concerning the ladies not writing the examination after not being allowed to take action as they’d the hijabs on.

Asked if the 2 college students can be given one other probability to write down the examination, he stated, “Whatever the Education Minister will say on this will be our (govt) stand.” The two ladies arrived on the examination centre by carrying hijab. They insisted that they be allowed to write down the examination carrying hijab however the school authorities, citing the High Court order, denied them entry. Later, the women returned dwelling.

As there’s a ban on hijab or any material linked to spiritual id, the authorities made preparations at examination centres for the Muslim ladies to take away their headscarves earlier than coming into the halls.

The ladies who turned up on the examination carrying hijabs stated they’d take away them within the separate enclosure and put on them once more after the examination is over.

The second-year pre-university examinations began within the State at present amid tight safety and within the shadow of the hijab row.

