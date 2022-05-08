‘Not Getting The Kick’: Man Complains To Madhya Pradesh Minister About Liquor Shop

Lokendra Sothiya has mentioned he’ll transfer the patron discussion board in Ujjain on Monday.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, the police have been left puzzled by two uncommon complaints. A automobile parking zone operator has written to the state’s residence minister Dr Narottam Mishra in search of motion in opposition to a liquor vend claiming he did not get a ‘kick’ after consuming nation liquor introduced from there. In one other grievance, a person in the identical district has submitted a criticism to the police over the theft of his slippers saying he will not be accountable if somebody locations them at against the law scene.

A personal automotive parking operator Lokendra Sothiya has mentioned he’ll transfer the patron discussion board in Ujjain on Monday after failing to get intoxicated by two ‘quarter’ bottles of the nation made liquor which he purchased from a licensed liquor vend within the Kshirsagar Ghati space of Ujjain on April 12. He complained in regards to the matter to the native excise division workplace and in addition despatched a duplicate to the state’s residence minister Narottam Mishra.

The Khachrod police within the Ujjain district obtained a criticism on May 5 in regards to the theft of a farmer’s footwear. The farmer, Jitendra Bagri, a local of Tarod village alleged within the criticism that his black colored slippers value Rs 180 have been stolen by somebody from his home on May 4. He feared that the stolen slippers (which he purchased a month again) might be utilized by the thief to border him by leaving them at some crime scene sooner or later.