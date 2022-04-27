Not happy, Dom: Teachers walk-out as Premier arrives to open school
“There are issues across all the unions in relation to those specific issues. And we are working through them, and we’ll have one announcement,” he stated.
“We are working through these issues, and we’ll resolve them in the budget”.
Mr Perrottet was attending a ribbon reducing ceremony to open the Meadowbank Education Precinct, which additionally contains Meadowbank Public School, the place college students returned for the primary day of time period on Wednesday.
The faculties are amongst 5 new or upgraded public faculties opening this week as a part of a $376.1 million authorities funding at school infrastructure.
The premier stated he had been well-received by academics on the main faculty, disregarding the walk-out of highschool academics, saying “unions don’t run our schools”.
NSW Teachers Federation president Angelo Gavrielatos stated on Tuesday that it had been not less than a decade since members had been authorised to stroll out on visiting MPs.
“If we don’t pay teachers what they are worth, we won’t get the teachers we need,” he stated.
As annual inflation surged to its highest stage in additional than 20 years on Wednesday, Unions NSW Secretary Mark Morey stated the premier had no selection however to take away the general public sector wage cap.
“The living standards of nurses, paramedics, firefighters, teachers and all manner of public sector workers are eroding every day this policy is in place,” he stated.
“As the nation’s largest employer, the NSW government’s tight-fisted austerity is also holding back workers in the private sector from getting a pay rise that keeps pace with the cost of living”.
More to come back
Our Breaking News Alert will notify you of serious breaking information when it occurs. Get it here.