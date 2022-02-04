‘Not happy’: Outrage over new mullet rule

It’s an iconic Australian coiffure however now an unpopular rule deems the mullet a step too far – and it faces the chop.

Mullet carrying boys at St Patrick’s College in Ballarat have been informed they’ve per week to get their tails chopped or “be asked to go home until the hairstyle has been changed”.

The mullet has been deemed an “extreme hairstyle” becoming a member of a listing of different “non-acceptable” cuts that have been outlined on the school’s 2021 uniform policy.

Others on the checklist embody rat tails, mohawks, apparent patterning, moptops, dreadlocks and cornrows.

“Hairstyles can be a very individual way of expressing yourself and are often influenced by fashion and trends. With this in mind our general expectation in regard to hairstyle is that it be neat, clean and not extreme in style or colour so as to draw attention to the individual student,” St Patrick’s College 2021 coverage states.

The rule has left many college students and their mother and father irritated, believing that the choice is predicated on picture relatively than the wellbeing or training of the boys.

“A lot of parents are not happy the boys are not being supported to explore their individuality, however still be respectful and tie hair up for school,” a father or mother informed The Courier.

“It’s suppressive and after the last two years of anxiety our children have faced, not necessary. The focus on the mental health and education of our youth seems to be taking second place to college image.”

In a press release, St Patrick’s College stated it stood by the uniform policy.

“When a student enrols at the College, parents and carers sign an agreement acknowledging and agreeing to this policy,” a spokesperson stated.

But ought to coiffure alternative play an element in training? Not solely the chance for college students to be taught and take part within the college group, but additionally their entry to it in any respect?

I might say the reply to that’s easy, no, it shouldn’t play an element. Not in any respect.

While nearly all of public, unbiased and personal faculties have uniform insurance policies that set out particular pointers for the looks of their college students, it appears lately there have been some establishments that gone a number of steps too far and brought away almost all shreds of self-expression from their college students for no useful purpose in any respect.

As an ex-teacher, I do know denying this self-expression isn’t innocent, it will possibly have detrimental penalties for college students’ wellbeing and psychological well being, two parts which can be important for efficient training.

From repressing cultural identification and variety to denying connection to sexual and/or gender identification and communities, banning hairstyles in school isn’t a call with out ramifications for the scholars it instantly impacts.

Take the 2 South Sudanese college students who in 2017 have been banned from a Victorian college as a result of they wore cornrows, which didn’t adjust to their uniform coverage. An identical occasion occurred in Mildura with a pupil of Nigerian heritage threatened with expulsion if he continued to put on his dreadlocks, one thing he stated represented his heritage.

While in each conditions the choice was reversed after backlash, anti-discriminatory debates have been sparked and have been lively ever since. As properly as representing cultural identification, hair types may have important to the LGBTQI group and identification of youngsters who’re a part of that group.

For many of those children, hair fashion, minimize and color is paramount to their beliefs and identification. Forcing guidelines that inform them that this isn’t acceptable or okay, particularly to youthful individuals, might be detrimental to their psychological well being and wellbeing as a result of it basically says, who they’re will not be acceptable or OK.

For a long time, whether or not it’s mullets, mohawks, butterfly clips, hair braids or peroxided hair, hairstyles have usually been the chosen technique of self-expression for teenagers to specific independence and as a strategy of experimentation to assist them uncover who they’re.

And what actual hurt has it executed?

Because let’s be actual, a mullet hasn’t triggered harm, nor has it created a well being and security danger within the classroom and it gained’t.

I’d say squashing all self-expression might be doing extra hurt to the college’s picture than a handful of mullet carrying college students ever would.

Shona Hendley is a contract author and former secondary college trainer.