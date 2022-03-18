“Not Here To Prove Anything”: Hardik Pandya On Gujarat Titans’ Inaugural IPL Season | Cricket News

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is all geared as much as lead the Gujarat Titans within the upcoming version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This will probably be Hardik’s first project because the chief of an IPL franchise and cricket fans will probably be desirous to know whether or not he is ready to stay as much as the expectations. IPL 2022 will start on March 26 however Gujarat Titans will play their first match on March 28.

Ahead of the match, Hardik Pandya has opened up on his expectations from the season and the way he sees Gujarat faring.

“I am quite happy with the team, it is a new team. To be honest, we are not here to prove anything, we are here to play good cricket. We are here to make sure the environment is right and players can flourish. There is no expectation as such, we are going to be a team which will make sure that it keeps improving,” mentioned Hardik in a video posted on official Twitter deal with of IPL.

Hardik has spent a while on the sidelines because of damage points and he even went to National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation. Hardik’s final recreation for India got here on the T20 World Cup 2021.

“I was just spending time with the family, working hard as always. Making sure I prepare well,” mentioned Hardik.

Gujarat Titans are positioned alongside Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings in Group B. The franchise will play their first match of the match towards Lucknow Super Giants on March 28.

Gujarat Titans Squad:Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya (C), Lockie Ferguson, Rahul Tewatia, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Shami, Yash Dayal, David Miller, Sai Kishore, Abhinav Sadarangani, Matthew Wade, Alzarri Joseph, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Dominic Drakes, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh, Noor Ahmad, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan.