‘Not his problem’: Qld claims ‘insult’ after PM rejects $741m flood request
The preliminary request to Morrison, despatched by Palaszczuk on March 19, famous the Commonwealth’s settlement to an earlier restoration grants bundle and sought a 50/50 funding break up for a $771 million distinctive circumstances packages underneath class D catastrophe restoration preparations.
A complete of $741 million of this was to be a “resilient residential recovery package” to supply the virtually 7000 Queenslanders whose houses had been badly broken with choices to maneuver ahead.
Loading
At the time, Deputy Premier Steven Miles urged $350 million of the bundle may enable the state to purchase again 500 high-risk properties, with $275 million to retrofit 5500 houses and $100 million to lift one other 1000.
An additional $30 million in class D funding was hunted for a clean-up bundle to assist councils and businesses take away flood-related particles often outdoors the scope of assist.
Responding the letter on Tuesday, Morrison famous the residential proposal, saying they had been “important programs that traditionally fall within the responsibilities and discretion of local and state governments and therefore outside the scope of our DRFA process”.
“These programs can and should be directly funded and delivered by the Queensland government in the same way that the Commonwealth fully funds significant elements of our own contribution,” he wrote, suggesting $80 million in leftover class B funding may go in the direction of these.
Mr Morrison mentioned the federal authorities would share the price of the clean-up bundle and had already dedicated $912 million to the flood response — $632 million funded solely by the Commonwealth — by way of joint preparations, funds and catastrophe allowances and direct assist in 23 councils.
He additionally agreed to co-fund extra flood mitigation initiatives outlined in a later letter from Ms Palaszczuk, aside from a warning community proposal Mr Morrison mentioned Emergency Management Minister Bridget McKenzie would write to Miles about, and sought extra element on a levee for Bundaberg.
Mr Dick mentioned: “This project has gone through detailed design and community consultation already, but Scott Morrison says it has to do it all again.”