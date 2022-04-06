‘Not his problem’: Qld claims ‘insult’ after PM rejects $741m flood request

The preliminary request to Morrison, despatched by Palaszczuk on March 19, famous the Commonwealth’s settlement to an earlier restoration grants bundle and sought a 50/50 funding break up for a $771 million distinctive circumstances packages underneath class D catastrophe restoration preparations.

A complete of $741 million of this was to be a “resilient residential recovery package” to supply the virtually 7000 Queenslanders whose houses had been badly broken with choices to maneuver ahead.

At the time, Deputy Premier Steven Miles urged $350 million of the bundle may enable the state to purchase again 500 high-risk properties, with $275 million to retrofit 5500 houses and $100 million to lift one other 1000.

An additional $30 million in class D funding was hunted for a clean-up bundle to assist councils and businesses take away flood-related particles often outdoors the scope of assist.