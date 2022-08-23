Not just revenge, we need victory in Ukraine: Alexander Dugin after daughter’s death

Russia’s FSB safety service mentioned the assault was carried out by a Ukrainian lady born in 1979, whom it named and whose image and private info appeared on Russian information web sites. Alexander Dugin in Moscow. Credit:AP The web sites linked her to Ukraine’s safety providers and accused her of being a member of the Azov battalion, a unit of Ukraine’s military that Russia has designated a terrorist group. In response, Azov mentioned in a press release on the Telegram messaging app that the girl named by the FSB had by no means been a member of the unit and accused Russia of concocting a lie. Some folks imagine her father was the supposed goal.

Ukraine's Podolyak mentioned he believed the killing was the results of a wrestle between Russia's intelligence providers. "Any attempts to blame Ukraine… for a car explosion in the Moscow suburbs are useless," he wrote on Twitter. Some Russian opposition activists have speculated that the homicide might have been orchestrated by forces inside Russia eager to discourage ultra-nationalists like Dugin from criticising the Kremlin for being, of their eyes, too tender on Ukraine. The killing might function a pretext for an additional crackdown on folks thought to be inside enemies, they mentioned.

The FSB, in the meantime, mentioned the girl and her teenage daughter had arrived in Russia in July and spent a month making ready the assault by renting an house in the identical housing block as Dugina. Russian legislation enforcement companies had positioned the Ukrainian lady on the nation’s wished record, the TASS information company reported, with Moscow looking for her extradition from Estonia. Estonia’s inside ministry and police and border guard service mentioned in separate statements they might share info on people coming into and leaving Estonia “only in cases prescribed by law”, including that the FSB allegation didn’t meet that requirement. The police and border guard service mentioned it had acquired no Russian request for info on the matter. Putin paid tribute to Dugina as a Russian patriot calling her homicide “evil and cruel”, whereas Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Kremlin-backed RT media organisation, instructed Russian brokers might monitor the girl down in Estonia.

“Estonia, of course will not hand them over,” Simonyan wrote on Telegram. “I think we can find professionals who want to admire the spires in the vicinity of Tallinn,” she added, an obvious reference to a 2018 assault in England on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal which Britain mentioned Moscow was behind. Russia denied Britain’s accusation. A memorial service for Dugina will probably be held on Tuesday at Moscow’s TV centre, her father mentioned. Some Russian opposition figures have been sceptical concerning the pace at which the FSB appeared to have solved the case and have instructed different variations of what might need occurred. Ilya Ponomaryov, a former Russian lawmaker turned Ukraine-based Kremlin critic, mentioned on Sunday night {that a} beforehand unknown group of Russian militants known as the National Republican Army was answerable for Dugina’s killing.