Not mad, just mothers who love cooking: Simple kitchen serves joy to many

When Sara Baldocchi and Catia Sicari determined to open a restaurant, family and friends informed them they had been mad.

Melbourne was simply popping out of its newest COVID-19 lockdown, neither had skilled cooking expertise and each had been 60 – an age when most individuals take into consideration stopping work, not beginning a brand new enterprise.

Friends Sara Baldocchi, left, and Catia Sicari personal and function the homestyle Caffe Merenda in Moonee Ponds. Credit:Chris Hopkins

But Caffe Merenda, nestled between two house buildings in Moonee Ponds, has change into a neighbourhood assembly place.

With a give attention to custom, they use recipes handed down by means of generations, together with a 37-year-old bread technique with 100-year-old yeast, making it straightforward to digest.