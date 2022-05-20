Not mad, just mothers who love cooking: Simple kitchen serves joy to many
When Sara Baldocchi and Catia Sicari determined to open a restaurant, family and friends informed them they had been mad.
Melbourne was simply popping out of its newest COVID-19 lockdown, neither had skilled cooking expertise and each had been 60 – an age when most individuals take into consideration stopping work, not beginning a brand new enterprise.
But Caffe Merenda, nestled between two house buildings in Moonee Ponds, has change into a neighbourhood assembly place.
With a give attention to custom, they use recipes handed down by means of generations, together with a 37-year-old bread technique with 100-year-old yeast, making it straightforward to digest.
Their kitchen is primary with no fuel – solely electrical energy, two frying pans and a single oven.
“You don’t need to have elaborate things to create something nice,” Catia says.
They insist that they’re not cooks, simply “mothers who love cooking.”
Born in Milan, Sara has a thick Italian accent. She moved to New York at 25 – the place she “became a woman” – and relocated to Melbourne three years in the past.