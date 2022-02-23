‘Not my day job’: PM responds to viral video

The Prime Minister has come underneath fireplace for his welding, hairdressing and ukulele enjoying, and now he’s hitting again.

Scott Morrison has hit again at on-line criticism of his welding approach after a video of him went viral for all of the improper causes.

While within the Northern Territory, the Prime Minister tried his hand at welding however was captured lifting his face protect up whereas sparks flew centimetres from his face.

The clip went viral, with Labor utilizing it as a pitch for votes, saying “this is what happens when you take money from TAFE”.

Criticism of Mr Morrison’s welding approach comes within the wake of criticism of his hair-washing approach and ukulele playing.

He hit again at his critics on Monday, saying these issues are “not my day job”.

“If people want to have a crack me about that they can … I’ve got a lot to learn if I wanted to do those jobs,” he instructed 2GB.

“I just think our apprentices and the small businesses that are giving them a go are fantastic.

“And if all the narcs in the bubble want to have a crack at me, well, they can – but what I’m doing is showcasing the great work of our apprentices and small businesses.”

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese joined the refrain of critics on Monday morning on business radio.

“If you want someone to weld without a mask on and play a ukulele … kind of … then Scott’s your guy,” he instructed Nova.

“I think people want him to do his job, and his job was to order enough vaccines and rapid antigen tests. His job was to plan (for) the crisis in aged care.”

Mr Morrison, who’s visiting Tasmania on Monday to announce an $86m plan to plant extra bushes, mentioned within the lead-up to the election he needed to spend extra time with on a regular basis Australians.

“It doesn’t matter whether I’m at a welding shop or whether I’m in a hairdressers, I like to learn and understand what our trainees and apprentices are doing,” he mentioned.

“People want to have a chip at because I’m not a good welder or a good hairdresser, well, that’s not my day job.

“I think it’s sort of a bit passing strange that they never used to say anything about me doing welding or those things that people think are more blokey jobs, but I go and do what young female apprentices are learning to do at a hairdressing salon and they have a crack at me. I think they’re fantastic.

“I think all of our apprentices are fantastic.”