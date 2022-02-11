“Not Our Demand”: Lata Mangeshkar’s Brother On Shivaji Park Memorial Row

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar died on February 6 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital.

Mumbai:

Musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar, brother of Lata Mangeshkar stated that the demand for a memorial for the singing legend at Shivaji park in Mumbai just isn’t one shared by his household urging that the controversy round it should be stopped.

“Please stop politicizing the issue of Lata didi’s memorial at Shivaji park. The demand for it has not come from our family’s side as we don’t wish for it,” Mr Mangeshkar stated in a fervent enchantment in Marathi.

The demand for a memorial for Lata Mangeshkar, who died on the age of 92 on February 6, has resulted in an acrimonious forwards and backwards between the ruling Shiv Sena- Congress mix in Maharashtra and the opposition BJP.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding {that a} memorial be arrange at Shivaji Park the place the 92-year-old singer was cremated. The demand was then backed by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, Shiv Sena’s state ally within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, who later softened his stand on the proposed memorial.

The demand put the Shiv Sena in a decent spot because the occasion has an emotional connection to the general public park. The late occasion supremo Bal Thackeray hosted the annual Dussehra rally on the 28-acre park. Party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has additionally adopted the custom.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Sandeep Deshpande nevertheless requested that petty politics should not be performed on this challenge.

“The Dadar residents have fought for long to protect the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park from encroachments. I request everyone not to sacrifice Shivaji Park for their petty party politics,” Mr Deshpande stated in a tweet.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar dismissed the demand saying that the memorial should be constructed befitting the stature accorded to Lata Mangeshkar.

“We have all spent our childhood at Shivaji Park and we need to preserve the ground which has produced legendary cricketers,” Mr Ambedkar stated of the park which is also referred to as the cradle of Cricket in India.

The Maharashtra authorities has, nevertheless, determined to arrange a global stage music academy at Kalina in Mumbai unfold throughout 2.5 acres as a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar. The academy will likely be constructed at a price of Rs 1,200 crore.

“The music academy is the best tribute to Lata didi,” her brother concurred with the state’s choice.