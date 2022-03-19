Not Our Responsibility To Stop Exodus From Congress: BJP Leader

“It is Congress’ misfortune that it has failed to hold on to its workers, MLAs,” Pradipsinh Vaghela stated

Ahmedabad:

It is Congress’ accountability to cease its legislators and staff from leaving, senior Gujarat BJP chief Pradipsinh Vaghela stated on Saturday.

He was reacting to the declare by a Rajasthan MLA that the BJP was making an attempt to lure 10 Congress MLAs in Gujarat forward of Assembly polls, due in December.

“I believe it is the responsibility of a political party and its leadership to hold on to its workers, provide them timely guidance and make good use of their strength. It is Congress’ misfortune that it has failed to hold on to its workers, MLAs,” stated Mr Vaghela.

The opposition social gathering’s MLAs had crossed over to the BJP in Gujarat earlier too, he stated, including that “it is Congress’ responsibility and not ours” to cease this course of.

But he additionally quipped that “there is no vacancy” for Congress MLAs within the BJP at current.

“Congress should try to stop leaders who are established names in society and work for the public from leaving,” Mr Vaghela added.

Sanyam Lodha, impartial MLA from Sirohi and adviser to Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, has alleged that the BJP was making an attempt to lure “10 Congress MLAs ahead of the 2022 Gujarat assembly elections.” “I have warned the Congress. I have inputs about it and that is why I have informed the party. I informed Raghu Sharma 20 days ago… There was no movement from his side so I have tagged the party high command to alert it,” Mr Lodha advised PTI.

Before the Rajya Sabha elections in 2020, eight Congress MLAs in Gujarat resigned and later joined the BJP.

Recently, 5 former Congress MLAs joined the BJP. The Congress, which gained 77 seats within the 2017 Assembly election in Gujarat, now has 65 MLAs.