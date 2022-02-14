“Not Prestige Issue”: Supreme Court To Tamil Nadu On Suicide Probe By CBI

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court has agreed to listen to the police plea in opposition to a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation within the suicide of a 17-year-old faculty lady in Tamil Nadu. But the court docket mentioned that the central company can proceed probe within the case the place the scholar was allegedly coerced to transform to Christianity

The teen had died by suicide after consuming poison at her house in Thanjavur on January 9 and died 10 days later. In a video, the lady alleged that the hostel warden had compelled her to scrub the hostel and do upkeep work.

The hostel warden has been arrested beneath the Juvenile Act other than fees of abetting suicide.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Bela M Trivedi issued discover on the attraction filed by the Tamil Nadu DGP difficult the Madras HC order.

The prime court docket mentioned that there are two facets of the matter, one is there are specific observations recorded within the impugned judgment and the second is concerning the ultimate order directing probe by CBI.

“Issue notice returnable in three weeks… In the meanwhile, the investigation in terms of the impugned order to continue,” the bench mentioned. The excessive court docket on January 31 had transferred the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The lady’s mother and father allege that there had been an try to convert the household to Christianity and are in search of an investigation within the matter.

The allegations have taken a political flip with the BJP asking for an investigation and urging the state’s DMK authorities to punish these accountable.

State BJP president Ok Annamalai, sharing the video of the minor lady on Twitter, known as for a good investigation and the arrest of these accountable. Describing conversion as a quickly spreading toxic plant, Mr Annamalai urged the state authorities to “control” it.