Not so silky but reliable Kriel backed to fly for Boks against All Blacks: ‘He’s done the job at wing’ | Sport

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick defined the explanations they went with Jesse Kriel at proper wing in opposition to the All Blacks on Saturday.

Stick stated they thought of Warrick Gelant however went with 52 Test-capped Kriel for his expertise and know-how.

Kriel will likely be in a direct duel with fearsome New Zealander Caleb Clarke at Ellis Park come kick-off.

The Springboks have cashed in all their chips on Jesse Kriel at proper wing, believing he has the products to quell New Zealander Caleb Clarke come kick-off on Saturday.

Kriel stepped into the place following Kurt-Lee Arendse’s four-match suspension after taking down All Black Beauden Barrett in mid-air in Mbombela final weekend.

With Cheslin Kolbe additionally out with a facial damage, Kriel and Warrick Gelant have been each thought of as replacements for the second Rugby Championship matchup at Ellis Park.

But the previous Bulls again, Kriel, who performed predominantly at exterior centre however has accomplished a job at fullback, too, gained the coaches’ favour as a result of expertise.

“I’m happy Jesse’s getting a chance to play because he works very hard and he’s in a tight battle for the No 13 shirt with Lukhanyo Am, which is the kind of competition we want,” stated Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.

“Jesse has done this job for us for a long time at wing, whenever we needed him due to injuries.

“As coaches, we did come collectively and talk about it as a result of there are gamers like Warrick Gelant, who we additionally felt might have accomplished the job.

“But because we know Jesse has done the job there before – if you remember, even at the last end-of-year tour, Jesse played wing the whole time – he will bring his experience and knowledge of our system and what we want to do.

“Yes, he isn’t the identical as guys like Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse, who’re slippery prospects, however we all know he can produce.

“He’ll be up against a hard man (Clarke) but he’s as physical as well, so I don’t think he’ll have a problem standing in at wing.”

The Springbok males’s match begins at 17:05, whereas Springbok Women in opposition to Spain will roll out the crimson carpet at 13:00 kick-off.