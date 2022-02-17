“Not Tenant, But If Pushed Out…”: Congress’ Manish Tewari On Exit Buzz

Manish Tewari denied any plan to give up the Congress.

New Delhi:

Congress chief Manish Tewari, whose latest Twitter posts seeded rumours that he’s additionally on his means out, has mentioned he has no plans to give up “unless someone wants to push me out”.

When Manish Tewari referred to as a press meet on Wednesday, only a day after senior Congress chief Ashwani Kumar’s resignation, there was intense hypothesis that he would make the same announcement.

But the previous Union Minister denied any plan to give up the Congress, stressing that he’s “not a tenant but a partner” within the social gathering.

“I have said this earlier also. I am not a kirayedar (tenant) but a rishtedar (partner) in the Congress party. Agar koi dhakke mar kar bahar nikalega (if anyone wants to push me out), that’s a different thing. But as far as I am concerned, I have given 40 years of my life to this party. Our family has shed blood for the sake of the country’s unity. If anyone wants to push me out, that is a different matter,” Mr Tewari informed information company ANI.

Asked about latest large exits from the Congress, the MP mentioned it damage the social gathering.

“Any leader who leaves the party causes damage and it should be thought about seriously,” he mentioned.

On Tuesday, former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar give up the Congress, his social gathering of 46 years, saying it was “consistent with his dignity”.

Mr Tewari referred to as it “unfortunate” and commented that the “ambition for a Rajya Sabha seat makes people do many things”.

Explaining the remark, the Congress chief mentioned, “I think that every person has an ambition. And I said it in this context.”