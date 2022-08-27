Not The Right Time To Make Digital Payments’ Chargeable: Nirmala Sitharaman

Not proper time to make digital funds’ chargeable: Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned on Friday that the central authorities believes that this isn’t the best time to make digital funds chargeable.

Speaking at an occasion, Ms Sitharaman mentioned, “We see digital payment as the public good. People should be able to access it freely so that the digitisation of the Indian economy becomes attractive. Also, through digitisation, we achieve a level of transparency which is so required.”

“Therefore, we still think it is not the right time to make it chargeable. We are more and more pushing toward open digital transactions, digitisation and platforms which can enable great access. The RBI’s recommendation is to a working paper and lets the working paper where it is,” the Minister added.

Ms Sitharaman’s assertion got here towards the backdrop of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) looking for suggestions from the general public on the varied modifications proposed within the funds system, together with the potential of imposing tiered prices on transactions completed by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

However, the Government of India final week introduced that it’ll not levy any prices on UPI (Unified Payments Interface) providers.

As introduced within the Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies dated December 08, 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched a dialogue paper on “Charges in Payment Systems” for public suggestions, RBI mentioned in an announcement. The dialogue paper was launched on August 17.

The focus of RBI’s initiatives within the fee methods has been to ease frictions which can come up from systemic, procedural or revenue-related points.

While many intermediaries exist within the funds transaction chain, client complaints are usually about excessive and non-transparent prices.

Charges for fee providers ought to be affordable and competitively decided for customers whereas additionally offering an optimum income stream for the intermediaries.

It was thought-about helpful to overview the varied prices levied within the fee methods by highlighting totally different dimensions and looking for stakeholder suggestions.

The RTGS and NEFT fee methods in India are owned and operated by RBI.

Systems like IMPS, RuPay, UPI, and so on., are owned and operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), a not-for-profit entity promoted by banks.

The different entities, like card networks, PPI issuers, and so on., are profit-maximising personal entities.

Notably, the variety of digital transactions in July was the best ever since 2016. UPI reported 6.28 billion transactions amounting to Rs 10.62 trillion, in response to information launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).