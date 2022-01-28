Notes on a scandal

As the “party-gate” controversy rocks Boris Johnson’s premiership, Jack Blanchard takes a have a look at the historical past and the character of political scandals.

Former Chief Whip Andrew Mitchell, who was pressured to resign over the so-called “Plebgate” affair in 2012, reveals what it’s prefer to be on the heart of a bruising political controversy, and the way he acquired his life again on monitor afterwards. Top political journalists Pippa Crerar and Christopher Hope — who helped break the Dominic Cummings and MPs’ bills scandals respectively — clarify what it’s prefer to uncover a serious political story, and their disbelief at studying how senior political figures are typically ready to behave. And the creator and ex-Washington Post journalist Michael Dobbs analyzes the best political scandal of all of them — Watergate — with the assistance of 1000’s of hours of newly-released audio tapes of President Richard M. Nixon.

Andrew Mitchell’s memoir “Beyond a Fringe: Tales from a Reformed Establishment Lackey,” and Michael Dobbs’ new e book “King Richard — Nixon and Watergate: An American Tragedy,” are each out there now.