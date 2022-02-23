‘Nothing but love’ for man who ruined star’s season

Parramatta Eels flyer Haze Dunster hasn’t spent the times since his season-ending harm blaming the person accountable.

Parramatta Eels winger Haze Dunster says he has “nothing but love” for Tyrell Fuimaono, the St George-Illawarra Dragons ahead who ended his season with a horror hip-drop deal with.

Fuimaono’s deal with within the first half of Sunday night’s NRL Trial match left Dunster in agony on the turf.

Dunster required help leaving the sector and scans later revealed the deal with had ruptured the ACL, PCL and MCL in his knee.

He was all however assured to start out on the wing for the Eels in spherical 1, particularly given Maika Sivo’s unavailability by way of harm, however Dunster will now endure surgical procedure and miss the whole season.

Dunster took to social media to deal with the deal with on Wednesday and thanked followers for his or her help.

“Sorry haven’t been able to get around to everyone,” Dunster wrote on his Instagram story.

“But just wanna say I appreciate all the messages coming through! Just know they’re all playing a big part in this road to recovery.”

Dunster stated he held no grudge towards Fuimaono, whose sister he dates.

“There’s no bad blood at all between Tyrell and I, having nothing but love for him,” he stated.

“Medias starting to stretch it all out a little now haha.

“Wasn’t like that was his intention to do that, just happened real fast in the moment and could’ve been anyone. Just happened to be me.”

The NRL’s match evaluate committee handed Fuimaono a grade 3 harmful contact cost, which comes with an automated five-match ban, however his suspension may have stretched to seven had he unsuccessfully argued his case earlier than the judiciary.

Fuimaono on Tuesday took the early responsible plea for his deal with, that means he’ll miss 5 matches.

An Indigenous All-Stars consultant, Fuimaono was suspended late final 12 months for the same deal with on former Rabbitohs centre Dane Gagai.

Fuimaono is a repeat offender, having been banned for 5 matches for a excessive deal with on Melbourne’s Ryan Papenhuyzen, for which he was despatched off, in the course of the Magic Round crackdown final 12 months.

Papenhuyzen missed virtually half the season as he recovered from the ensuing heavy concussion.