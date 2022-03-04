Nothing goes right for the Brisbane Broncos

He was imagined to line up towards his outdated membership in spherical 1, however Broncos recruit Adam Reynolds will likely be pressured to observe from dwelling.

The Brisbane Broncos’ marquee recruit and new captain Adam Reynolds will miss spherical one of many NRL season after returning a optimistic PCR check on Thursday.

Both Reynolds and Kobe Hetherington returned optimistic Rapid Antigen Tests and have been pressured into isolation, pending the outcomes of PCR assessments. The pair have been experiencing minor flu-like signs, the Broncos confirmed.

On Thursday afternoon, a Broncos spokesperson informed News Corp that each males had examined optimistic once more, that means they might isolate for seven days and couldn’t be launched till they have been asymptomatic and had examined unfavorable.

The PCR check outcome will possible be particularly disappointing for Reynolds, who had been attributable to line up towards his outdated membership, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, in spherical one.

Stream each sport of each spherical of the 2022 NRL Telstra Premiership Season Live & Ad-Break Free In Play on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now

Elsewhere, Melbourne’s rollercoaster NRL pre-season has continued with skipper Jesse Bromwich barred from coaching with the crew within the lead as much as spherical one after his son contracted Covid-19.

The Kiwi Test prop received’t be capable of attend AAMI Park for coaching or crew conferences for the following week whereas he isolates along with his household at dwelling.

Provided he doesn’t additionally contract the virus he’ll nonetheless be capable of play within the opening spherical conflict with Wests Tigers on Saturday, March 12 at CommBank Stadium.

Reynolds’ potential to play in spherical 1 had already been in some doubt after the premiership-winning halfback reported leg soreness within the lead-up to Brisbane’s second NRL trial.

Reynolds didn’t play both of the Broncos’ pre-season video games and educated away from the enjoying group forward of the second, however coach Kevin Walters beforehand insisted the damage wouldn’t maintain him out of spherical 1.

Ahead of Ben Ikin’s first full season as soccer and efficiency director, Brisbane splashed money on luring Reynolds and premiership-winning Panther Kurt Capewell to the membership.

Walters and Ikin will likely be banking on the pair to assist steer the younger Broncos out of the mire and again to their former glory.