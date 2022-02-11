‘Nothing new’: Ukraine plays down Biden’s evacuation call

Ukraine on Friday performed down US President Joe Biden’s name on Americans to depart instantly, stressing it was not an indication of an imminent Russian invasion.

Biden on Thursday urged US residents to “leave now” due to the menace posed by Russian forces who’ve surrounded Ukraine, launching huge army drills.

Kyiv has tried to calm the tensions, disagreeing with US intelligence assessments that an all-out struggle might escape at any second.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba mentioned Biden was merely restating earlier steerage from the US State Department.

“There is nothing new in this statement. We know the position of the United States, which has already made such statements,” Kuleba informed reporters.

“They have already started evacuating some of their embassy staff and family members. This statement is not evidence of some radical change of the situation.”

