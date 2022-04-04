Nothing stopping PM from signing stat dec – go ahead

We have an unbelievable PM, actually. Rob Mills, Riverview Consultants in public service onerous to justify The article about the usage of consultants for growing public coverage (“Consultants can help deliver better policy”, April 4) learn a bit like a business for the continued funnelling of public cash to the author’s sector. I’ve lengthy criticised the lack of expertise, historic information and honed abilities as the general public service has been degraded by successive, largely conservative, governments.

The claimed financial savings disappear into the coffers of consultants, or the work simply doesn’t get accomplished and the performance of presidency shrinks but once more. But latest failures in authorities responses to pure disasters has demonstrated that we’d like that depth of data, expertise and continuity {that a} correctly funded, skilled, safe public service provides. The article cites the profession prospects and pay ranges attracting shiny minds to the personal sector, with out contemplating that these items used to use to the general public service till conservative governments began their conflict on the suppliers of “frank and fearless advice” as a result of they typically dislike “frank and fearless”. Nor does it show that the recommendation coming from consultants is healthier than that from a mature public service. Consultants’ stories have underpinned a plethora of disputed and discredited authorities tasks. Stein Boddington, St Clair No doubt there are good consultants. Those with distinctive abilities keen to jeopardise repeat work by telling you what you don’t wish to hear. But authorities demonstrates repeatedly consultants are used to “validate” choices already made and do work that needs to be core public service abilities, all at greater price. Michael Berg, Randwick Far from delivering higher coverage, the usage of consultants in lots of areas of presidency has proved extremely costly, with little or no “after-service” duty. The coverage additionally continues to disclaim native and inside knowledgeable options and development from inside the establishment. Along with the persevering with observe of privatisation, it’s the reneging of duty by governments which is of continuous disgrace.Janice Creenaune, Austinmer

Steven Hamilton makes some legitimate factors, however the usage of consultants is more durable to justify when they’re former employees members employed again at better price. That is exactly what occurred when AusAID was merged into DFAT by the Coalition in 2013. In the next months, tons of of skilled AusAID employees took the beneficiant voluntary redundancy funds provided, and plenty of then labored as consultants for DFAT on packages that price taxpayers as much as twice as a lot. Clay O’Brien, Mosman Adventure and responsibility name to enlist There could also be particular motives for individuals being ready to battle for his or her nation (“Why fight for a country that ignores you?”, April 4) however, in the true world, I consider the inducement to take up arms is way easier than that. My British-born brother and his buddies enlisted in World War II not as a result of they thought their authorities handled them as people or that they’d household and property to guard, however from a way of journey and since they felt that it was their “duty”.

Many of them spent a lot of the conflict being starved, overwhelmed and denied medical care as prisoners of the Japanese. My dad and mom deeply mourned their eldest son however, regardless of their grief, they accepted that it had been his responsibility to battle for his adopted nation. Although this contemporary world could have created a extra egocentric technology, there are nonetheless individuals who consider that citizenship of a rustic carries with it sure inalienable tasks. Derrick Mason, Boorowa The article lays out a measured, reasoned argument for why youthful Australians discover it onerous to justify risking their lives for his or her nation. As a person of 57 who’s fortunate sufficient to personal my residence, I’m additionally able to admit that beneath the stewardship of my technology and the one previous, the Australian values so typically touted by the proper, resembling tolerance (a problematic phrase), equality of alternative and entry to justice, have been wilfully degraded, very like the surroundings that our youth will inherit. And because the authors rightly level out, if the details of our historical past replicate badly on us, then it’s our duty to deal with these details and alter for the higher. Perhaps if we “elders” had managed the world with a bit extra of the broader curiosity at coronary heart and fewer of our personal, this query would by no means have arisen. But it has, and it’s about time we stopped checking our tremendous balances and grew up. Justin Lowe, Katoomba Pay up or pay a worth

The NSW authorities has “capped”, extra precisely suppressed, its staff’ wages since 2011 (‴⁣⁣Unleashed’: health staff cleared to walk off job”, April 4). This is unsustainable. The escalating price of residing has despatched actual wages backwards. Essential public sector employees can barely afford to reside in Sydney or the areas. The state authorities has been stalling, making an attempt to carry again the inevitable. It’s time for the Premier and his ministers to maneuver ahead and are available to the bargaining desk to have interaction in real negotiations for honest pay. To do anything is an indication of unhealthy religion, which might be met with persevering with industrial unrest.T his difficulty received’t go away. Holding down wages is performing as a brake on the economic system. Enforcing wage restraint on public sector employees can’t proceed indefinitely. Eleven years is just too lengthy. Time’s up. Glenn Johnson, Leura Clear-cut victory In 2007, Michael Towke received a preselection poll 82-8 (“How Towke’s brutal takedown came back to bite”, April 4). I really feel certain Scott Morrison want to see his authorities win the election with a majority in the identical proportion as Towke beat him within the poll. It is comprehensible that Towke is indignant to at the present time. Many voters are, too. Robyn Lewis, Raglan When the Prime Minister claimed victory after the 2019 election, his first phrases had been, “I have always believed in miracles.” In the 2007 preselection, Morrison obtained eight votes towards his opponent, Michael Towke, who received overwhelmingly with 82 votes. Morrison then received the following preselection, which will need to have been the genesis for his perception in miracles. Paul Totman, Mittagong Sand can’t stand

The predominant {photograph} accompanying the report “Beach repair to cost ’millions‴⁣⁣, (April 4) illustrates the folly of building on coastal sand. Beaches and the low-lying land adjacent to them are a geologically transient part of the land surface: they will inevitably be eroded and their sedimentary material will be deposited elsewhere. As the photograph shows, the beachfront building sits on a concrete slab, the front of which has sagged as the sand came away from beneath. Left unprotected, this part of the slab would soon disintegrate as sea levels rise and storms became more severe due to global heating. I recall TV imagery of a wooden building on a concrete slab floating down the Brisbane River during the recent record floods. I suspect it would be less expensive to pay owners of seafront buildings to relocate to higher, firmer ground than to rebuild with expensive protection measures. Douglas Mackenzie, geologist, Deakin (ACT) Democracy is two-way The role of government in a democracy is to absorb conflict (“The new law curbing our freedom”, April 4). It is a flaw in our democracy that leaders don’t search to establish the battle expressed by protest. No effort to fulfill, speak or correspond to diagnose a response. Without considerate contemplation, Parliament extinguished the proper of political protest towards the dysfunctional indolence and deafness of leaders of presidency. This kind of laws seeks to lock up the fallacious individuals. Law and order doesn’t imply justice. It takes two to speak and the abject failure of 30 years of neglect of Indigenous incarceration charges and local weather change verifies a failure of democratic responsibility. Unilateral communication is an oxymoron, not democracy. Anne Eagar, Epping Who would’ve thought? When I used to be in early highschool within the early Nineteen Sixties, we analysed an essay that predicted the urbanisation between Newcastle to Wollongong (“Sydney in 28 years: six cities with 9 million residents”, April 4). The creator postulated that someday this entity could be generally known as Newsydgong. It was meant as a lamenting satire however it might appear it’s to change into a actuality. Chris McKimm, Karangi

Centre of consideration I had a French trainer who might startle the category with the identical writing trick (Letters, April 4) of standing in the midst of the blackboard, chalk in left hand and change to her proper hand within the centre of the board. She by no means needed to transfer an inch from that spot. It was essentially the most thrilling factor that trainer ever did within the classroom. Marie Del Monte, Ashfield At sixes and sevens I wake at daybreak, too (Letters, April 4). But daybreak is way preferable at 7am, because it was final week, than at 6am, as it’s this week. Roll on October 3. Judy Hungerford, North Curl Curl Daily double

I’m known as “Dilly-Dally” day by day (Letters, April 4). Owen Dally, Orange Spare a thought for the US Secretary of State. With the identify A. Blinken, he has an terrible lot to reside as much as. Meredith Williams, Northmead Women rule What a pleasure to observe the Australian girls’s cricket workforce play with such nice spirit, as did their opponents, and supply function fashions for aspiring sportswomen. Along with Ash Barty, they’ve demonstrated what sport actually needs to be all about. Congratulations, girls. Denis Suttling, Newport Beach The digital view

