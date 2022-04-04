Nothing stopping PM from signing stat dec – go ahead

We have an unbelievable PM, actually. Rob Mills, Riverview Consultants in public service onerous to justify The article about the usage of consultants for growing public coverage (“Consultants can help deliver better policy”, April 4) learn a bit like a business for the continued funnelling of public cash to the author’s sector. I’ve lengthy criticised the lack of expertise, historic information and honed expertise as the general public service has been degraded by successive, largely conservative, governments.

The claimed financial savings disappear into the coffers of consultants, or the work simply doesn’t get achieved and the performance of presidency shrinks but once more. But current failures in authorities responses to pure disasters has demonstrated that we want that depth of information, expertise and continuity {that a} correctly funded, skilled, safe public service offers. The article cites the profession prospects and pay ranges attracting shiny minds to the personal sector, with out contemplating that this stuff used to use to the general public service till conservative governments began their warfare on the suppliers of “frank and fearless advice” as a result of they usually dislike “frank and fearless”. Nor does it display that the recommendation coming from consultants is healthier than that from a mature public service. Consultants’ stories have underpinned a plethora of disputed and discredited authorities initiatives. Stein Boddington, St Clair No doubt there are good consultants. Those with distinctive expertise keen to jeopardise repeat work by telling you what you don’t wish to hear. But authorities demonstrates repeatedly consultants are used to “validate” choices already made and do work that must be core public service expertise, all at increased value. Michael Berg, Randwick Far from delivering higher coverage, the usage of consultants in lots of areas of presidency has proved extremely costly, with little or no “after-service” duty. The coverage additionally continues to disclaim native and inside skilled options and development from throughout the establishment. Along with the persevering with apply of privatisation, it’s the reneging of duty by governments which is of constant disgrace.Janice Creenaune, Austinmer

Steven Hamilton makes some legitimate factors, however the usage of consultants is more durable to justify when they’re former workers members employed again at larger value. That is exactly what occurred when AusAID was merged into DFAT by the Coalition in 2013. In the next months, lots of of skilled AusAID workers took the beneficiant voluntary redundancy funds provided, and plenty of then labored as consultants for DFAT on packages that value taxpayers as much as twice as a lot. Clay O’Brien, Mosman Adventure and responsibility name to enlist There could also be particular motives for folks being ready to struggle for his or her nation (“Why fight for a country that ignores you?”, April 4) however, in the actual world, I consider the inducement to take up arms is far less complicated than that. My British-born brother and his associates enlisted in World War II not as a result of they thought their authorities handled them as people or that that they had household and property to guard, however from a way of journey and since they felt that it was their “duty”.

Many of them spent a lot of the warfare being starved, overwhelmed and denied medical care as prisoners of the Japanese. My dad and mom deeply mourned their eldest son however, regardless of their grief, they accepted that it had been his responsibility to struggle for his adopted nation. Although this contemporary world could have created a extra egocentric era, there are nonetheless individuals who consider that citizenship of a rustic carries with it sure inalienable duties. Derrick Mason, Boorowa The article lays out a measured, reasoned argument for why youthful Australians discover it onerous to justify risking their lives for his or her nation. As a person of 57 who’s fortunate sufficient to personal my dwelling, I’m additionally able to admit that underneath the stewardship of my era and the one previous, the Australian values so usually touted by the appropriate, similar to tolerance (a problematic phrase), equality of alternative and entry to justice, have been wilfully degraded, very like the setting that our youth will inherit. And because the authors rightly level out, if the info of our historical past replicate badly on us, then it’s our duty to handle these info and alter for the higher. Perhaps if we “elders” had managed the world with a bit extra of the broader curiosity at coronary heart and fewer of our personal, this query would by no means have arisen. But it has, and it’s about time we stopped checking our tremendous balances and grew up. Justin Lowe, Katoomba Pay up or pay a value

The NSW authorities has “capped”, extra precisely suppressed, its workers’ wages since 2011 (‴⁣⁣Unleashed’: health staff cleared to walk off job”, April 4). This is unsustainable. The escalating value of dwelling has despatched actual wages backwards. Essential public sector employees can barely afford to dwell in Sydney or the areas. The state authorities has been stalling, attempting to carry again the inevitable. It’s time for the Premier and his ministers to maneuver ahead and are available to the bargaining desk to have interaction in real negotiations for honest pay. To do the rest is an indication of unhealthy religion, which will likely be met with persevering with industrial unrest.T his concern received’t go away. Holding down wages is performing as a brake on the financial system. Enforcing wage restraint on public sector employees can’t proceed indefinitely. Eleven years is simply too lengthy. Time’s up. Glenn Johnson, Leura Clear-cut victory In 2007, Michael Towke received a preselection poll 82-8 (“How Towke’s brutal takedown came back to bite”, April 4). I really feel certain Scott Morrison want to see his authorities win the election with a majority in the identical proportion as Towke beat him within the poll. It is comprehensible that Towke is offended to at the present time. Many voters are, too. Robyn Lewis, Raglan When the Prime Minister claimed victory after the 2019 election, his first phrases had been, “I have always believed in miracles.” In the 2007 preselection, Morrison obtained eight votes towards his opponent, Michael Towke, who received overwhelmingly with 82 votes. Morrison then received the next preselection, which will need to have been the genesis for his perception in miracles. Paul Totman, Mittagong Sand can’t stand

The predominant {photograph} accompanying the report “Beach repair to cost ’millions‴⁣⁣, (April 4) illustrates the folly of building on coastal sand. Beaches and the low-lying land adjacent to them are a geologically transient part of the land surface: they will inevitably be eroded and their sedimentary material will be deposited elsewhere. As the photograph shows, the beachfront building sits on a concrete slab, the front of which has sagged as the sand came away from beneath. Left unprotected, this part of the slab would soon disintegrate as sea levels rise and storms became more severe due to global heating. I recall TV imagery of a wooden building on a concrete slab floating down the Brisbane River during the recent record floods. I suspect it would be less expensive to pay owners of seafront buildings to relocate to higher, firmer ground than to rebuild with expensive protection measures. Douglas Mackenzie, geologist, Deakin (ACT) Democracy is two-way The role of government in a democracy is to absorb conflict (“The new law curbing our freedom”, April 4). It is a flaw in our democracy that leaders don’t search to establish the battle expressed by protest. No effort to fulfill, speak or correspond to diagnose a response. Without considerate contemplation, Parliament extinguished the appropriate of political protest towards the dysfunctional indolence and deafness of leaders of presidency. This type of laws seeks to lock up the fallacious folks. Law and order doesn’t imply justice. It takes two to speak and the abject failure of 30 years of neglect of Indigenous incarceration charges and local weather change verifies a failure of democratic responsibility. Unilateral communication is an oxymoron, not democracy. Anne Eagar, Epping Who would’ve thought? When I used to be in early highschool within the early Sixties, we analysed an essay that predicted the urbanisation between Newcastle to Wollongong (“Sydney in 28 years: six cities with 9 million residents”, April 4). The writer postulated that at some point this entity can be referred to as Newsydgong. It was meant as a lamenting satire however it could appear it’s to turn into a actuality. Chris McKimm, Karangi

Centre of consideration I had a French instructor who might startle the category with the identical writing trick (Letters, April 4) of standing in the midst of the blackboard, chalk in left hand and change to her proper hand within the centre of the board. She by no means needed to transfer an inch from that spot. It was essentially the most thrilling factor that instructor ever did within the classroom. Marie Del Monte, Ashfield At sixes and sevens I wake at daybreak, too (Letters, April 4). But daybreak is way preferable at 7am, because it was final week, than at 6am, as it’s this week. Roll on October 3. Judy Hungerford, North Curl Curl Daily double

I’m referred to as “Dilly-Dally” day by day (Letters, April 4). Owen Dally, Orange Spare a thought for the US Secretary of State. With the title A. Blinken, he has an terrible lot to dwell as much as. Meredith Williams, Northmead Women rule What a pleasure to observe the Australian girls’s cricket group play with such nice spirit, as did their opponents, and supply function fashions for aspiring sportswomen. Along with Ash Barty, they’ve demonstrated what sport actually must be all about. Congratulations, girls. Denis Suttling, Newport Beach The digital view

Online remark from one of many tales that attracted essentially the most reader suggestions yesterday on smh.com.au

How Michael Towke’s brutal political takedown came back to bite Scott Morrison

From Redda: ″⁣When you’re free with the reality, when you’ll do something to realize an finish, whenever you stroll throughout folks to get what you need, ultimately it is going to meet up with you. As they’ve mentioned for a really very long time, ‘What goes around comes around’.″⁣