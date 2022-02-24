‘Nothing to be shocked’ – Virat Kohli breaks silence on quitting RCB captaincy

It got here as a shock and heartbreak for a lot of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) followers after Indian stalwart Virat Kohli determined to step down as skipper for the franchise in 2021 September. The right-handed batter has now opened up on his determination.

While saying his determination, the batter stated that he took the decision to handle workload and provides himself some house. The 33-year previous batter made the selection proper after he introduced that the 2021 T20 World Cup will probably be his final task as Indian captain within the shortest format. Later on, he was eliminated as ODI captain as properly, earlier than quitting the management position within the longest format of the sport.

It may be very tough for individuals to know what a cricketer thinks: Virat Kohli

Speaking on ‘The RCB Podcast’ Kohli stated, “I’m not someone who holds onto things more than I should. Even if I know I can do a lot more, if I’m not going to enjoy the process, I’m not going to do it.”

“There’s nothing to be shocked about. I explain to people, I wanted some space and I wanted to manage my workload and the story ends there. Because it’s very difficult for people to understand your decisions unless they are in your situation. From the outside, people have their own expectations ‘Oh! How did that happen? We are so shocked’,” added Kohli.

Clearing the air and declining all of the theories, Kohli stated that he retains his life very primary and easy. He stated, “There was actually nothing at all. when I wanted to make a decision, I made a decision and I announced it.”

Indian run machine, who has piled up 6,283 runs in 207 matches he has performed within the Indian Premier League (IPL) to date has emphasised the truth that high quality is extra essential than amount. “Over a period of time, you want to do what you’re doing day-in-and-day-out and you want to do as much as you can, but at the end of the day, you have to realize that quality is far more important than quantity,” pressured Kohli.