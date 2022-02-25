Nothing to see here just a baby cat meowing while roaming around

The video involving cats, particularly kittens, are completely superb to look at. Those are the movies that may nearly immediately make you smile. Just like this video shared on Reddit that exhibits a baby kitty meowing whereas roaming round.

The lovely video was initially posted on TikTookay. Later, the clip was additionally re-shared on Reddit with a easy caption, “HIIIIIIII!!!!!”

The clip opens to a present a tiny child kitten standing on the ground close to a human. Within moments, the kitty begins meowing whereas roaming across the room. At instances, the tiny furry creature additionally stops and appears as much as stare on the human who is partially seen within the video.

Take a have a look at the clip which will make you say aww:

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 5,900 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted people to put up numerous sorts of feedback.

“That is one terrific yell. Well done small kitty,” praised a Redditor. “How’d all that meow fit in such a tiny kitten?” puzzled one other. “Omg it sounds just like the Mandrakes from Harry Potter,” wrote a 3rd remembering a fictional creature from the HP world. To which, the unique poster replied, “I didn’t notice until you pointed that out.”

Another individual hilarious wrote what their mom thought as they had been watching the video. “My mom just asked if I’m leaking air out of a balloon,” they shared.

What are your ideas on the video? Did the clip make you smile too?