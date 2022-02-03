“Nothing Wrong With Jinnah Tower Name”, Says Andhra Official, Slams BJP

Following the controversy over its title, the Jinnah tower was just lately painted in tricolour

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh):

Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu on Thursday stated that there’s nothing fallacious with the title of Jinnah Tower in Andhra Pradesh, and alleged that the BJP is criticising it for political achieve.

Speaking with ANI, Mr Naidu stated, “There is nothing wrong with the name of Jinnah Tower. BJP is only making criticism to gain political mileage.”

Following an argument over the title of Jinnah Tower, it was just lately painted in tricolour and preparations to hoist the nationwide flag have been made. Reacting to it, Guntur East MLA Mohammed Musthafa had stated that Muslim leaders fought towards the Britishers in the course of the freedom wrestle.

“After achieving independence, some of the Muslims left the country and settled in Pakistan. But, we wanted to continue in our country as Indians and we love our motherland,” he added.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party which raised the problem of Jinnah tower earlier final month, Musthafa stated, “BJP leaders should participate in helping needy people amid COVID-19 pandemic, instead of provoking communal clashes.”

The Andhra Pradesh unit of BJP submitted a memorandum in December final 12 months to the Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Challa Anuradha requesting to rename Jinnah Tower after the title of former president Abdul Kalam.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)