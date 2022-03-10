Novak Djokovic confirms won’t play in Indian Wells, Miami | Tennis News – Times of India

While I used to be robotically listed within the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it will be unlikely I’d have the ability… https://t.co/CzpiHsgKnW — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) 1646864019000

LOS ANGELES: Novak Djokovic on Wednesday confirmed his withdrawal from this month’s ATP Masters tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami attributable to US authorities Covid-19 journey laws.Djokovic, who is just not vaccinated, stated on Twitter that guidelines requiring non-US residents to be vaccinated earlier than getting into the United States had pressured his withdrawal.“I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel,” Serbian star Djokovic wrote.“The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won’t be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments.”Djokovic’s participation on the two prestigious US tournaments had been shrouded in uncertainty for weeks given the US journey restrictions.

However the 34-year-old 20-time Grand Slam singles champion had been named within the males’s draw for Indian Wells on Tuesday regardless of doubts over his standing.

“Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today,” event chiefs stated on Tuesday.

“We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country.”

Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells, the place organisers have stated proof of full vaccination will likely be required for spectator entry to the event venue within the California desert.

Djokovic was barred from the Australian Open in January after officers stated he didn’t meet necessities for unvaccinated travellers making an attempt to enter the nation.

His visa was ultimately canceled and, after a authorized enchantment failed, he departed with out enjoying.

Indian Wells organisers stated Wednesday that Djokovic’s place in the principle draw had been taken by Grigor Dimitrov, with a “lucky loser” from qualifying taking the Bulgarian’s berth.