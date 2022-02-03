Novak Djokovic Covid Tests Were Valid: Serbian Officials | Tennis News

Novak Djokovic’s Covid assessments submitted to Australian officers final month had been professional, Serbian authorities stated Wednesday, after a string of media reviews questioned the authenticity of the paperwork. The 34-year-old world primary was unable to play within the Australian Open after being deported over Covid-19 vaccination points, regardless of initially receiving an exemption from officers primarily based on an constructive PCR check weeks forward of the match.

Serbia’s prosecutor’s workplace stated there was no proof suggesting the assessments had been manipulated, in line with an inquiry by the nation’s well being ministry.

“It was established that Novak Djokovic was tested multiple times and the… test results from December 16 and December 22 were valid,” learn the assertion from the workplace.

The assertion got here simply days after the BBC revealed a report casting “doubt” over the assessments, suggesting the serial quantity on the paperwork had been out of sequence with others from roughly the identical interval.

Serbian officers haven’t responded on to the allegations levied by the BBC and different information shops who’ve raised comparable questions.

Djokovic was unable to problem for a twenty first Grand Slam singles title, which was received over the weekend by his rival Rafael Nadal, who’s now probably the most embellished participant in tennis historical past.

The Serb, nevertheless, remained world primary within the rankings launched earlier this week and prolonged his record-breaking run within the prime spot to 358 weeks.

Since getting back from Australia final month, Djokovic has stored a comparatively low profile, making only a handful of public appearances.

Promoted

On Thursday, Djokovic is scheduled to satisfy Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade the place he’s anticipated to make a quick public deal with.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)