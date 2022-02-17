Novak Djokovic Eager For Dubai Comeback After Vaccine Controversy | Tennis News

World primary Novak Djokovic mentioned on Thursday he has missed taking part in tennis as he prepares for his comeback in Dubai after the coronavirus vaccine row that saved him from defending his Australian Open title. The Serb, who was deported from Australia over his vaccination standing, toured the Serbian pavilion at Dubai Expo, eradicating his black masks when requested and writing a message within the guests’ ebook. The 20-time Grand Slam-winner, who will play the ATP Dubai match subsequent week, has saved a low profile since his deportation from Australia final month over his refusal to get jabbed.

“I am excited to go back and play on Monday,” he informed media at Expo. “I miss tennis after all that has happened.”

Spanish rival Rafael Nadal received the Australian Open to grow to be the primary man to win 21 main titles, one forward of Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Djokovic, a nine-time winner in Melbourne, had regarded poised to seize the document earlier than Australian officers refused to recognise his medical exemption to play, and deported him.

The authorized tussle made headlines world wide as authorities efforts to convey coronavirus beneath management collide with the anti-vax motion.

This week, Djokovic informed the BBC he was not anti-vaccination however that he was ready to overlook extra main tournaments quite than take the coronavirus inoculation.

“Yes, that is the price that I’m willing to pay,” he mentioned.

“I was prepared not to go to Australia. I understand not being vaccinated today, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment,” Djokovic added.

Djokovic will play his first match of the season in Dubai, the place he’s a five-time winner. The occasion additionally options Britain’s Andy Murray, who has three main titles to his identify.

A coronavirus vaccine is just not a requirement to enter the United Arab Emirates, which introduced 895 new circumstances on Thursday.

His path to taking part in on the French Open and Wimbledon has appeared to clear in current days after Britain relaxed Covid entry guidelines and France additionally signalled an easing of restrictions.

The most problematic match for Djokovic in the mean time is the US Open, the place a vaccination certificates is required.

There are additionally two high-profile tournaments arising within the US — Indian Wells from March 7 to twenty, the place he’s on the entry checklist, and the Miami Open from March 21 to April 3.

Indian Wells organisers mentioned vaccinations will probably be required for the occasion, however added that participant protocols for Djokovic and different males’s gamers will probably be determined by the ATP consistent with US restrictions.

Djokovic informed the BBC he was “sad and disappointed” concerning the row in Australia. But he insisted his well being comes above making historical past.

“The principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else,” he mentioned.

“I was never against vaccination,” added Djokovic, who mentioned he had obtained vaccines as a baby. “But I’ve always supported the freedom to choose what you put in your body.”