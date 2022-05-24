Novak Djokovic “Intends To Go To Wimbledon” In “Lose-Lose” Situation | Tennis News

Novak Djokovic stated Monday he “intends to go to Wimbledon” to defend his title regardless of the controversy over the match being stripped of rating factors. “Yes, I intend to go to Wimbledon,” stated Djokovic after overcoming Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka within the French Open first spherical. However, he added that the preliminary determination of the match to ban Russian and Belarusian gamers following the invasion of Ukraine was a “mistake”. The 35-year-old Djokovic stands to lose 2,000 factors because of the determination by the ATP and WTA excursions to take away rating factors from Wimbledon in response to the participant ban.

“On a personal, individual level, I have been very negatively affected,” stated Djokovic.

He has already misplaced 2,000 factors by not with the ability to defend his Australian Open title.

“Collectively I’m glad that players got together with the ATP and showed to the Grand Slam that when there is a mistake happening, and there was from the Wimbledon side, then we have to show that there is going to be some consequences.”

Djokovic believes there have been different options accessible to Wimbledon which might have been much less drastic than an outright ban.

“A few days ago I found out that there was a document of recommendation from the British government towards the All England Club and where they had several options,” stated Djokovic.

“There was not only one on the table. They haven’t discussed it with anybody from ATP or any individual players or for that matter Russian or Belarusian players to just communicate and understand whether there is common ground where both sides could be making a compromise and something could work out.

“So I feel it was a mistaken determination. I do not help that in any respect. It’s a lose-lose state of affairs for everybody.”

The Serb, who was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from Melbourne over his vaccination status, outlined options.

Osaka ‘leaning towards not playing’

Amongst alternatives, he said, were Belarus, Ukraine, and Russians playing an exhibition event during the Slam or a mixed doubles event.

“Prize cash may go to the victims in Ukraine,” added Djokovic, a six-time Wimbledon champion.

“But there was by no means actually, sadly, a robust communication coming from Wimbledon. That’s why I feel it is simply mistaken.

“Of course it’s a very unique and weird situation. Of course a Grand Slam is still a Grand Slam. Wimbledon for me was always my dream tournament when I was a child.

“I do not take a look at it by way of the lens of factors or prize cash. But there must be some requirements or standards, some mutual respect.”

Earlier Monday, former world number one Naomi Osaka said she is “leaning in direction of not taking part in” Wimbledon.

“I’d say the choice is sort of affecting my mentality going into grass, like I’m not 100 per cent certain if I’m going to go there,” said Osaka after her 7-5, 6-4 loss to Amanda Anisimova.

“I’m leaning extra in direction of not taking part in given the present circumstances. I’m the kind of participant that will get motivated by seeing my rating go up,” added the four-time main winner.

“The intention of this measure was good, however the execution is all over. I’m certain there might be a little bit of backwards and forwards with the entire level state of affairs. Then I assume I’ll make my determination.”

“I really feel like if I play Wimbledon with out factors, it is extra like an exhibition,” added Osaka, who has never got beyond the third round at the All England Club.