Novak Djokovic Part Of Indian Wells Draw But Status Unclear | Tennis News

Novak Djokovic was entered into the draw for this week’s ATP/WTA Indian Wells event on Tuesday however it’s unclear whether or not he’ll participate within the event, organisers mentioned. A short assertion from event organisers mentioned officers had been involved with Djokovic’s staff to find out whether or not he would play in California and even be allowed to enter the United States as a result of he has not been vaccinated towards the coronavirus. “Novak Djokovic is on the tournament entry list, and therefore is placed into the draw today,” event chiefs mentioned.

“We are currently in communication with his team; however, it has not been determined if he will participate in the event by getting CDC approval to enter the country.”

Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells, the place organisers have mentioned proof of full vaccination can be required for spectator entry into the grounds for the event within the California desert.

Under US authorities laws, all non-US citizen travellers getting into the United States have to be vaccinated towards Covid-19.

Djokovic was barred from the Australian Open in January after officers mentioned he didn’t meet necessities for unvaccinated travellers making an attempt to enter the nation.

Djokovic’s visa was ultimately canceled and, after a authorized enchantment failed, he departed with out taking part in.

While Djokovic’s standing stays up within the air, Tuesday’s draw raised the potential for one other blockbuster showdown between newly minted world primary Daniil Medvedev and 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal.

Russian star Medvedev is scheduled to face Nadal within the semi-finals in what could be the duo’s third assembly in lower than two months.

Before that nevertheless, high seed Medvedev could have to barter a tough task towards fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas within the quarter-finals.

Nadal has received each of his conferences with Medvedev this 12 months, successful an epic Australian Open remaining earlier than claiming victory on the Mexican Open final month.

Medvedev has by no means received Indian Wells, and was eradicated within the final 16 finally 12 months’s event.

Fourth seed Nadal in the meantime is a three-time victor on the Californian showpiece, and can be taking part in the event for the primary time since 2019.

The 35-year-old Spaniard reached the semi-finals or higher in eight straight appearances on the event between 2006 and 2013.

Nadal, who joins the fray in Saturday’s second spherical, might face Sebastian Korda in his opening recreation.